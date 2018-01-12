4C Academy students to get new lab work spaces

Those rooms include logistics, graphic design, film, and a state-of-the-art stem gym which could later be used as an event space for robotics competitions. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of students at the new Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy) will soon have lab space to work on their career paths.

Staff at the 4C Academy said crews have installed several high-tech rooms, marking the final phase of construction at the school.

Those rooms include logistics, graphic design, film and a state-of-the-art STEM gym which could later be used as an event space for robotics competitions.

Phoebe Putney donated hospital beds for the three healthcare pathways.

"We really have invested heavily not just in the stem-related pathways but also healthcare and some other service-related pathways that are in demand," CEO Chris Hatcher explained.

Students learned about the 14 career paths available at the school in the fall and selected a pathway before Christmas break.

Once all of the equipment and technology are placed in each lab space, 4C Academy students will start getting hands-on experience in their career pathways.

