Downtown Moultrie shop rolls out edible cookie dough bar

People in Moultrie can now indulge in a treat at a cookie dough bar, and it's edible!

The owner of the Corner Cakery in Moultrie said she got the idea to start a cookie dough bar after seeing her employees eating the leftover batter between batches.

There are several different flavors, like salted caramel, brownie and sugar cookie.

Employees at the shop said they just rolled the new item out on Thursday and it's already a big hit.

"We sent out a survey back in December, added it to a list of products to see what our customers would like to have, edible cookie dough was one of them. We have been working on it for awhile trying to figure out the correct procedures," said Owner Cindy Johnson.

The cookie dough is available in several different sizes.

The Corner Cakery is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.