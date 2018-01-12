Downtown Moultrie park project gets underway

The Mule Barn Park project is officially underway.

On Friday morning Moultrie and county leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The park will be located across from the courthouse annex downtown.

This is the second phase of the downtown improvements in Moultrie, adding another pocket park and parking lot.

City leaders are excited to work with the county on this project.

"This area is a very visible area when you come to our town and we decided we need to clean it up and make it presentable and present a visually pleasing site for when you come to Moultrie. Plus it will be a site that people downtown will be able to use," said Mayor Bill McIntosh.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-April before the spring fling festival.

