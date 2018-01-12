Moultrie Police roll out new body cameras

This year Moultrie police are hoping new technology can help solve crimes and improve their interactions with the community.

All Moultrie police officers and department staff now have new body cameras.

The department is also using social media to track down suspects.

"It looked like Christmas around here with officers and investigators receiving their cameras," said Moultrie Police Department Captain David Corona.

A late Christmas gift from the City of Moultrie, new body cameras for all the officers and department staff.

The new gadgets are state of the art and fit right on their shoulder.

"You can also see actual real-time video on their cell phones also," said Corona.

Officers just flip the switch to turn it on and everyone could pull up the real-time video on their phones or computers.

But the cameras will also be used for evidence purposes, allowing officer interactions to be used in court or by request of the citizen if they have a complaint.

"We're able to see how that interaction happened or took place," Corona said.

Department officials said it will protect the integrity of the department but also the community.

"Transparency plays a big role, we want the community to know that we want our officers to conduct themselves in a certain way," explained Corona. "And with these recordings, we are able to see that."

The cameras aren't the only technology the department is using, it also utilizing social media.

"We use the city Facebook page. Putting pictures and information out there," said Corona. "We have received calls from citizens, their information and whereabouts."

Police officers said they rely on the community to be their eyes and ears.

"They are out in the community, out and around, they are able to see these guys. If the suspects are out and see our vehicles they will run and hide," Corona explained. "The community is a big help."

Right now police are looking for Terence Grant.

According to our news partners at the Moultrie Observer, Grant has been charged with three counts of entering auto and one count of financial transaction card fraud. Police said they believe he could be connected to more cases in the city.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call (229) 890-5449 during business hours, or Colquitt County 911 after hours.

