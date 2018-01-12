One more lap: Thomas Davis plans to retire after 2018

Shellman native Thomas Davis plans to retire after the 2018 NFL season.

The 2-time Pro Bowl linebacker was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2005, and has never played a snap for another NFL team.

Davis won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2014, and was First-Team All-Pro in 2015.

The former Georgia Bulldog is the Panthers all-time leading tackler with 1,015.

He'll turn 35 in March and will look to add to that total in the final year of his contract.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.