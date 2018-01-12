Officials look into what caused a fire at popular Cordele business

The business posted on Facebook saying it hopes to only be closed for 60 to 90 days as crews remodel. (Source: WALB)

Investigators are working to find out what caused a fire at a popular hangout spot in Cordele. (Source: WALB)

Police and the state fire marshal have not yet released what sparked a blaze at the Cordele Recreation and Pool Room early Saturday morning on January 6.

Firefighters worked for a couple hours to make sure the fire didn't spread to the buildings next door.

Fire Chief Augusta Telfair said it's sad to see a business that's been a staple in Cordele, closed.

"I know it's one of the meeting places, real popular place," said Chief Telfair. "It was there ever since I was a kid. I think the record shows back to 1939, so it was real popular."

Chief Telfair said it could have been an electrical fire.

The business posted on Facebook saying it hopes to only be closed for 60 to 90 days as crews remodel.

