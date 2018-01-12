Officials still searching for arsonist after Crisp Co. mobile home fire

Crisp County Fire Chief Jonathan Windham said a pile of clothes was set on fire. (Source: WALB)

Officials have released new information about an arson that destroyed a mobile home in Crisp County in December.

Crisp County Fire Chief Jonathan Windham said a pile of clothes was set on fire, causing the mobile home on Lake Park Drive to go up in flames on December 19, 2017.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. that day.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating and looking for who set the home on fire.

Chief Windham said Friday that he hopes someone will come forward with information.

"We've had a lot of neighbors come through and tell us what they saw that evening, but we're hoping one of the other neighbors saw something a little more specific, so we can put someone closer to the house at the time of the fire," he explained.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who reports information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If you know anything about this fire, call the arson hotline at 1 (800) 282-5804.

