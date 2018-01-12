FIRST ALERT: Early models indicate chance of snow in SWGA next week

The chance for snow on Wednesday as of Friday evening (Source: WALB)

Even though we are about five days away, there is a chance for wintry precipitation to return to Southwest Georgia Wednesday.

The long-range models are in agreement of snow moving across Alabama into Southwest Georgia from midnight into the mid-morning.

Once we are closer to Wednesday, we will have a much better idea if snow is a real possibility or just an early indication.

If the timing of the front changes, we could experience rain instead of frozen precipitation.

Right now, I wouldn’t change any of your plans, but I would recommend paying attention to this forecast over the weekend and early next week as we fine-tune our chances.

