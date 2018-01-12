Albany native Trent Thompson declaring for the NFL Draft

Three years ago Trent Thompson left Westover High School for the University of Georgia with dreams of playing on Sundays.

Thompson announced Friday afternoon he will forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

His tenure as a Dawg ended on a sour note, falling to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

But the defensive tackle enjoyed plenty of success in Athens.

UGA went (31-10) his three seasons winning three bowl games (Rose 2017, Liberty 2016, TaxSlayer 2015).

His sophomore campaign was his best. Thompson had career highs across the board and won the Liberty Bowl MVP.

Injuries stunted his stats in his final go-round, but his former high school head coach is optimistic this is the best decision for he and his family.

"I know he's had an opportunity to sit down and talk to the right people and they've given him the best advice possible," said Octavia Jones.

"He's talked with his mom and they've prayed about it and this is probably where God has led him so we back him 100 percent."

Thompson would be the first player drafted from Westover since the San Francisco 49ers selected Trent Brown in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

