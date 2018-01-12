Downtown Valdosta sees economic growth

"New year, new beginnings" is the motto while a store prepares to open its doors in downtown Valdosta.

Main Street Director Ellen Hill said Ciao Bella Boutique is the latest addition to the Main Street family.

The store owners purchased a space that had been vacant for two years.

Hill said that the majority of the buildings located downtown are just about full, which means the area is in a thriving state right now.

Hill also said that one of the goals for downtown Valdosta is to recruit new retail stores.

"Just them coming means we're expanding and growing and that business is good in downtown Valdosta. And they are really filling a need that we have in downtown Valdosta and that's ladies boutiques, women's clothing, men's clothing, we're really in need of those types of retail establishments," explained Hill.

Hill said that a lot of the businesses in downtown are geared towards professionals. She added new retail stores will help make downtown Valdosta a one-stop shop.

Ciao Bella Boutique will have its ribbon cutting Saturday, January 20, at 10 a.m. at 103 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta.

