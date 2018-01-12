Fence separating graves in Camilla comes down - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fence separating graves in Camilla comes down

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
A fence that once stirred controversy in Camilla has now come down. (Source: WALB) A fence that once stirred controversy in Camilla has now come down. (Source: WALB)

A controversial fence at a cemetery in Mitchell County has come down. 

The fence, which was located in Camilla's Oakview Cemetery, was known to separate gravesites by race

There has been much debate over the fence. 

On Thursday, it was finally removed. 

