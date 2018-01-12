'Suspicious person' call leads to recovery of stolen gun

See something, say something.

That's what Dougherty County Police said led to one man's arrest Thursday.

Police said a resident on Pine Bluff Road called police after seeing a suspicious man in his yard.

The resident gave police a good description of the man.

When police arrived in the area, they found Cedurious Snead, who fit that same description.

When officers patted him down, they found a stolen gun on him.

"A lot of times in our investigations, we'll hear people say they saw or heard something, but then they didn't pick up the phone and call police," said DCP Captain Tom Jackson. "And that's what we encourage people to do any time you see or hear something that's not in the ordinary."

Captain Jackson said Snead also have active warrants from Cordele and Tifton.

