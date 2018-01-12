Pests could be finding warmth inside your home as outdoor temps drop

Make sure to trim the shrubs and branches surrounding your home. (Source: WALB)

We're expecting downright cold temperatures in the next few days, and by now you're probably getting sick of the roller coaster of temperatures we've had this winter.

And according to Arrow Exterminators, insects and rodents are too.

Ben Tallent said the freezing temperatures we experienced last week helped slow down the growth of mosquito and tick populations, but it didn't put a complete halt to it.

So while you may not be seeing a lot of mosquitoes and ticks around your home right now, you could see more rodents and ants looking for a warm place to take shelter.

"Where you may not have had a pest issue or a rodent issue before, the colder it gets, you might go, 'Well, gosh. We haven't had ants in a year. Where did these ants come from?' Well they're trying to find somewhere," said Tallent. "And it could have been just a cookie that was left, or you spilled a little tea on the counter and you didn't notice it or you forgot to clean it up."

We're expecting to see more freezing temperatures on the way.

Tallent suggested prepping your house and yard now for when the weather starts to really warm up.

That includes sealing cracks around your doors and windows, and trimming back branches and shrubs.

