Bulletproof vests donated to Cordele Police

The Cordele Police Department got 10 new bulletproof vests for officers. (Source: WALB)

Nearly two months after a suspect shot at a Cordele police officer during a traffic stop, the Cordele Police Department now has new bulletproof vests for officers.

For officers like Sergeant Dedra Davis and Officer Justin Lewis, the idea of facing danger is always on their minds.

"I would be the first line of defense if we ever had an active school shooter," explained Davis, who serves as a school resource officer.

"I mean, your life is always in danger, when you start shift, when you end shift, and even when you're out of shift," said Lewis.

The officer wasn't hurt.

But now, both officers say a donation that came in this week brings a feeling of safety and security.

"It's something that the officers need, that we should have for every officer," explained Cordele Chief of Police Rob Rodriguez.

The United States Deputy Sheriff's Association sent 10 bulletproof vests to the Cordele Police Department free of cost.

The vests will replace old, used bulletproof vests as part of a program to help underfunded departments, or those facing budget cuts.

The officers said Friday that they will put these on each day knowing it could save their lives.

"It makes me feel good knowing that I'll be able, and my officers will be able to go home to their family members at night," Sgt. Davis said.

Chief Rodriguez estimated that the 10 vests combined would cost at least $6,000.

