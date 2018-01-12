Annual walk hopes to pass the torch to next generation in honor of MLK

This year's theme for The Walk is Passing the Torch to a New Generation. (Source: WALB)

People can walk in the foots steps of Civil Rights leaders on Monday for Martin Luther King Junior Day. (Source: File)

On Monday, several events will be happening around South Georgia in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, and one event in Albany will allow people to walk in the footsteps of Civil Rights leaders.

The public is invited to come to downtown Albany at the corner of Whitney and Jefferson at the old Mount Zion Baptist Church for the 3rd annual 'The Walk'.

This year's theme for The Walk is Passing the Torch to a New Generation.

Organizers said this is a chance for young people to learn more about what it was like during MLK's time.

"Encourage the youth of today and the youth to come, and inform them of the past, the obstacles that the Albany movement addressed because the young generation was not around during that movement," explained Reverend Henry Mathis with the Historical Walk Committee.

People will walk from the "Old Mt. Zion" church to the site of the city jail and "Freedom Alley".

The torch will be passed to the Albany State University student government president and other SGA presidents from other universities.

The event will begin at noon.

