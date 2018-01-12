Dougherty alum completes USAF basic

Thomious J. Pickett graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas (Source: USAF)

U.S. Air Force Airman Thomious J. Pickett graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to the Joint Hometown News Service.

Airman Pickett completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Pickett is a 2017 graduate of Dougherty Comprehensive High School in Albany.

