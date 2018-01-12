Man charged with murder after victim was stabbed at least 17 times dies

Albany police have arrested a man for his role in the stabbing of another man earlier this month.

Steve Kenneth Wallace, 54, was arrested at a home in the 1200 block of West Second Avenue while police were acting on a tip.

Detectives issued aggravated assault warrants against Wallace on January 9 and say they believe he was a suspect in the stabbing inside a home on January 6 where a man was stabbed at least 17 times with a screwdriver.

The victim Jamerson Wingfield, 61, died from his injuries Saturday.

Police have not determined the motive but said prior to the incident, Wingfield and the suspect had been playing a game of dominoes.

Wallace is now in the Dougherty County Jail and is being charged with murder.

Wingfield's murder makes the first homicide of 2018.

