APD arrests man after victim stabbed at least 17 times

Albany police have arrested a man for his role in the stabbing of another man earlier this month.

Steve Kenneth Wallace, 54, was arrested at a home in the 1200 block of West Second Avenue while police were acting on a tip.

Detectives issued aggravated assault warrants against Wallace on January 9 and say they believe he was a suspect in the stabbing inside a home on January 6 where a man was stabbed at least 17 times with a screwdriver.

Police have not determined the motive but said prior to the incident, the victim and the suspect had been playing a game of dominoes.

Wallace is now in the Dougherty County Jail.

