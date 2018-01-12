APD arrests man after victim stabbed at least 17 times

Albany police have arrested a man for his role in the stabbing of another man earlier this month.
Steve Kenneth Wallace, 54, was arrested at a home in the 1200 block of West Second Avenue while police were acting on a tip.
Detectives issued aggravated assault warrants against Wallace on January 9 and say they believe he was a suspect in the stabbing inside a home on January 6 where a man was stabbed at least 17 times with a screwdriver.
Police have not determined the motive but said prior to the incident, the victim and the suspect had been playing a game of dominoes.
Wallace is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.