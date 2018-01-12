Duke to be tried in Grinstead death this year

Ryan Duke in his first court appearance, in March of 2017 (Source: WALB)

Ryan Duke, the man accused of killing an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is expected to be tried this year.

Friday morning, the prosecutors and defense attorneys went before an Irwin County judge.

Tara Grinstead disappeared in 2005. It wasn’t until last year the GBI arrested Ryan Duke, charging him with her murder.

Prosecutors say they are ready to bring the case to trial. The public defender says he needs more time.

The two sides agree they plan to have a trial this year.

Bo Dukes, a longtime friend of Duke, is also a defendant in the Grinstead murder case. He is charged with concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

