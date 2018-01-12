New ASU interim president announced

The University System of Georgia announced Friday that Chancellor Steve Wrigley has named Marion Fedrick interim president of Albany State University, effective February 1.

She replaces President Art Dunning, who previously announced his plans to retire effective Jan. 31, 2018.

Fedrick has been serving as the interim executive vice president of Albany State University since October.

"Marion has done an outstanding job leading the institution’s transition and a team of representatives from Albany State and the University System of Georgia," Wrigley said. "Marion has been instrumental in the launch of special initiatives focused on the needs of students and the regional workforce, and I am excited about the progress being made."

Since Fedrick assumed a leadership role at Albany State University, the institution has undertaken several initiatives, including an assessment designed to improve the student experience and a comprehensive effort with faculty to re-imagine the university’s academics.

Read more from the university system HERE.

You can read a statement from Fedrick to the ASU community below:

