Contraband found in cabbage during produce delivery to prison

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Officials found 47 bags of contraband in hollowed out cabbage heads during a produce delivery at Autry State Prison. (Source: GDoC via Facebook) Officials found 47 bags of contraband in hollowed out cabbage heads during a produce delivery at Autry State Prison. (Source: GDoC via Facebook)
PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

Officials found 47 bags of contraband in hollowed out cabbage heads during a produce delivery at Autry State Prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections posted a photo of the bust on its Facebook page.

According to the post, 40 bags tobacco and 7 bags of marijuana were found inside the cabbage during a delivery Thursday.

A similar bust was made in Valdosta in November when a little more than a pound and three-quarters of tobacco, more than half a pound of marijuana, three cell phones and cell phone chargers were all discovered inside cabbage.

