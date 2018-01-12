Contraband found in cabbage during produce delivery to prison

Officials found 47 bags of contraband in hollowed out cabbage heads during a produce delivery at Autry State Prison. (Source: GDoC via Facebook)

The Georgia Department of Corrections posted a photo of the bust on its Facebook page.

According to the post, 40 bags tobacco and 7 bags of marijuana were found inside the cabbage during a delivery Thursday.

A similar bust was made in Valdosta in November when a little more than a pound and three-quarters of tobacco, more than half a pound of marijuana, three cell phones and cell phone chargers were all discovered inside cabbage.

