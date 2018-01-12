Frontier Festival returns to Chehaw this weekend

The 26th annual Frontier Festival begins Friday at 9 a.m. (Source: WALB)

Get ready for a weekend of fun! The Frontier Festival is back at Chehaw.

The 26th annual Frontier Festival begins at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

it is a look at how Americans lived back in the 1700s to 1840s.

People will be showing off their skills of basket weaving, making clothes, making homemade soaps and food.

There will be Blacksmiths, a black powder rifle competition, and much more.

This year there will be a new addition, a demonstration of a swivel gun.

Officials with Chehaw said this is so unique because its history presented differently and encourages visitors to come learn about America's history.

"We really don't know a lot of the details of American history. We know names and dates and wars and this that and the other but how people actually had to live and how things actually worked, we don't learn those details unless you personally get into it," said Ben Kirkland with Chehaw.

The Festival is free with park admission and all ages are welcome.

