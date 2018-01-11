Woman killed in Valdosta wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman killed in Valdosta wreck

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Georgia State Patrol said one person was killed in a crash on Thursday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Rocky Ford Road, just south of Knights Ferry Road.

Karen Root, 62, of Valdosta, was killed after her car overturned onto the driver's side and hit a tree.

Root was pronounced dead at the scene.

