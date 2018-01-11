Albany downtown business partners CEO looks to bring more nightlife

As more and more businesses move to the city, Yaz Johnson with the Albany Downtown Business Partners said more events will attract more tourists and residents. (Source: WALB)

An Albany business owner is looking to bring more nightlife to downtown. (Source: WALB)

An Albany business owner is looking to bring more nightlife to downtown.

As more and more businesses move to the city, Yaz Johnson with the Albany Downtown Business Partners said more events will attract more tourists and residents.

Johnson was recently chosen as the President and CEO of the Albany Downtown Business Partners. His goal for the organization this year is teaming up with other downtown business leaders to host more events.

Johnson said after 5 p.m., downtown turns into a ghost town.

This week, the Albany Downtown Development Authority announced four new businesses will be moving to Front Street.

As a business owner with a storefront on North Jackson Street, he believes more events will help revitalize downtown and continue to attract new business owners.

"When people see that the Albany downtown is growing, you know it's more businesses are subject to come down here and bring more foot traffic as well," Johnson added.

As an Albany native, Johnson said he wants to bring back past events like the Pecan Festival Parade to downtown.

Of course with more nightlife means more opportunity for crime.

Johnson believes Albany Police Chief Michael Persely has made a good effort at having officers patrol the area.

Johnson plans to host a meeting for all residents and all downtown business owners within the next two weeks.

For those interested in attending that meeting, you can reach Johnson at (229) 894-7750.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.