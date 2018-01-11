Albany police arrest 4 teens in entering auto, vehicle theft investigations

The Albany Police Department has made more arrests in recent car break-in cases, as well as vehicle theft investigations.

According to police, Jaylan Lewis, 17, and a 14-year-old boy have been charged in connection to a hijacking where a white Cadillac was stolen from the 1400 block of Silica Road in November.

Lewis is charged with highjacking a motor vehicle, entering auto and theft by taking.

The 14-year-old is charged with robbery with a firearm.

APD arrested Kentavion Luster, 19, in connection to an entering auto and motor vehicle theft case from mid-December. According to a police report, two people, a man and a woman, who live at a residence on Rood Street reported one vehicle had items stolen from it and another vehicle was taken.

The report said that the woman told police she found her white Chrysler with both front doors and the trunk open and noticed items were missing.

The man told police that his white Chevrolet Tahoe was taken. He also told officers that his vehicle was unlocked and there was a spare key inside.

Luster has been charged with theft by receiving, entering auto and theft by taking.

Officers also arrested John D. Williams, 17, in connection to an entering auto case that happened in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue on December 22. Currently, Williams has been charged with one count of entering auto.

APD said detectives are expected to charge Williams with multiple counts of entering auto.

