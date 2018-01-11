Top chef visits Albany college students

Glenn Graves said he's enjoyed working with such a talented chef like Johnson. (Source: WALB)

Albany technical college students are getting the chance to cook beside a nationally recognized chef and food blogger.

Top Chef Airis Johnson is in Albany this week.

She's been meeting with students in the culinary programs at both Albany Tech and Albany State University.

She's promoting healthy eating and cooking with farm fresh foods.

Johnson was the winner of the Food Network's popular cooking show 'Chopped." She also has her own line of spices and a blog.

Both she and Albany Tech students are working to create meals for Friday's Health Fair.

"I'll never know everything there is to know about food. I'm always learning. And so I like working with students because they have a different perspective on things and I can learn from them too just like they can learn from me," said Chef Johnson.

Students said they enjoyed having Johnson around.

"It's a great opportunity to be cooking next to her. Sharing recipes and ideas and finding out that we are all not that different," explained Glenn Graves, a culinary student.

Chef Johnson said she will definitely be coming back to Albany again.

