Woman finds success in Albany food truck industry

As people in Albany work to attract bigger crowds and businesses to the downtown area, one businesswoman is making her mark in the food industry.

It was less than a year ago when Delphia Cornish opened the windows of her food truck for the first time.

"I do lumpia, which is a Filipino egg roll," explained Cornish. "It has pork and of course garlic and some other vegetables."

Cornish retired from the military in 2013. She worked on the marine base for a few years before opening Dusty's Garlic Cove.

"My thing was my last part of my life I really wanted to do something I enjoyed and I think it's worth going on on a limb for," said Cornish.

It was a business chance Cornish took and it has been quite the success.

It's no secret the food truck industry in the US is growing rapidly.

According to IBS World, a market research firm, the food truck industry revenue has been growing at an annual rate of 7.3 percent since 2012, with more than 4,000 businesses in the US.

"My biggest thing is when somebody comes back to the trailer and says, 'The food is great. We'll be back.' I mean I live for that," explained Cornish.

Setting up outside Albany's newest microbrewery is where Cornish has seen steady business.

"I started the first week that they opened up. The crowd is great, the beer is great. It's just been really good," said Cornish.

Cornish said the great thing about the truck is the flexibility and getting to see which crowds like her food the best.

Albany's certainly one area where she recommends more people should try the food truck business.

"I've seen in bigger cities where they have just a food truck alley with all different food trucks and you can get what you want. I think that would be great for Albany," explained Cornish.

Cornish will be bringing her food truck to 500 Pine Avenue to open for breakfast and lunch a few days a week.

She said she still plans to bring the food truck to different events on the weekends.

