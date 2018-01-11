Albany Area YMCA revamps 'Active Afterschool' program

The Albany Area YMCA is revamping its after-school program.

Youth Development Director Teresa Manning said she's looking to hire new employees and bring in more children.

Students are transported to the Y from school. They are fed snacks, work on homework and hang around other kids during the 'Active Afterschool' program.

Financial assistance is available through the non-profit for families that may need it.

"We give that opportunity to parents," Manning said. "They don't have to worry about where their children are or at or what they are doing. They know they are in an environment that promotes great core values like honesty and respect."

This program only runs during the school year. Summer camps and even a holiday camp on Martin Luther King Junior Day serve kids when school is out.

You can learn more at the Albany Area YMCA website.

