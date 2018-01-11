Phoebe board discusses gubernatorial race, bond rating

Phoebe Putney Health Systems CEO Joel Wernick is paying attention to how candidates, hoping to become the next governor of Georgia, are addressing healthcare issues.

Wernick said he watched a gubernatorial forum at the health system's board meeting this week. He said it's interesting that candidates are discussing Medicaid expansion.

Wernick said he doesn't think that would happen under the current governor, but it's an issue he finds important.

"Those that seem to be running understand that it's a severe issue and one that somehow needs to be tackled," Wernick said.

Hospital leaders also recently presented to bond rating agencies Moody's and Standards & Poor.

Phoebe spokespeople said S&P rates the company at an A+.

The Moody's rating is not yet out, but not expected to change, despite a generally negative outlook by rating agencies in the healthcare sector.

