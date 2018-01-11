Valdosta Symphony Guild presents 'Tunes for Tots'

If you or your children have a love for music, then you won't want to miss Valdosta Symphony Guild's 'Tunes for Tots' event.

This Saturday, at Valdosta State University, the symphony will have a presentation for children of all ages.

Orchestra musicians will do demonstrations so kids can hear what they sound like.

It will be followed with a performance by the South Georgia String Project and will end with an instrument petting zoo, allowing kids to play any instrument they find interesting.

"Usually when you have an instrument, we say to kids, 'Don't touch it, do not touch that.' In this case, we're saying please go touch it, try it, so a 6-year-old can run up and go try a trombone or a tuba, it's just whatever they are interested in," said Symphony Director Howard Hsu.

Tunes for Tots will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fine Arts Building at VSU.

It is a free event open to anyone who is interested in attending.

