Valdosta city council swears in new members

Valdosta leaders held the first city council meeting of the year on Thursday.

Council members swore in two new council members and one who was re-elected.

Andy Gibbs and Eric Howard are new to the board, and Councilwoman Sandra Tooley took her oath of office after being re-elected for another term.

The three council members will cover districts two, four, and six.

The leaders also discussed the municipal audit conducted on last year's spending and concluded with bids for the utilities department.

"The financial statements can be about 200 pages long, so the representatives from our audit will definitely highlight the highlights of the year. We've had a great year financially, and they'll present that to mayor and council," explained City Manager Mark Barber.

SPLOST funding and how it will be allocated is on the agenda for the next meeting.

