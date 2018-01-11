$9K in rent money stolen from Thomasville apartment drop boxes

Can you imagine putting your rent check in a drop box but finding out days later that the apartment complex never received it?

Many residents in Thomasville are feeling that worry, after thousands of dollars were stolen from several complexes throughout the city.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, around $9,000 in rent payments were stolen from four different complexes.

Neighbors said it has them on edge and they hope these thieves are caught before their rent is due again next month.

"I paid it the third of January," said Wessie Mae Lee, a resident of Villa North.

Lee is the type of resident that every apartment complex hopes for, she pays her rent on time every month.

But this month, for some reason, her rent showed up as unpaid.

"I went there and put my money in the drop box. I noticed three boys that were standing in front of the box with their arms folded, but I didn't pay no attention," explained Lee.

Lee said after dropping her rent off she got a call several days later, saying they never received it.

But she put it in the box, so where else could it have gone?

Police said that over the past few weeks $9,000 in rent money has been stolen from four apartment complexes in the Thomasville and Thomas County area.

"Our investigators are working very hard to try to figure out who might have taken these checks or money orders out of these apartment complex drop boxes," said Major Eric Hampton with the Thomasville Police Department.

Police reports say the money order and check values vary from $100 to $700.

Residents said they can't afford to pay that twice and hope they don't have to.

"No, I don't think I have to but I don't know for sure," said Lee.

Until then, residents said they are worried about next month, hoping they don't become a target again.

"I'm thinking about it, I'm thinking they might try coming back again, but I think when I get my money order I might take it inside," explained Lee.

Police said that's a good idea, if you have the time and can swing by during office hours, that is the safest way to pay your rent.

And of course, if you paid by check, police encourage you to monitor your bank accounts because those thieves now have your account number and routing number.

According to police reports, it looks like Abbey Lake Apartments reported $3,100 in several envelopes with cash, money orders and checks were stolen.

Hampton Lake Apartments reported $2,000 stolen, all in money orders.

Villa North Apartments reported $800 in money orders were stolen.

WALB has not gotten the final numbers for the apartment complex in Thomas County at this time.

