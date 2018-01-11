Clerk shot in armed robbery, Fitzgerald police searching for suspects

Fitzgerald police are looking for two suspects after Jerry's Grocery in the 200 block of Ohoopee Street was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to Police Chief William Smallwood, a clerk was shot in the shoulder during the robbery. The clerk was taken to Tifton for treatment.

Police said there is surveillance footage.

Officers said the store did open on Thursday.

There has been no word at this time on whether or not the suspects got away with anything.

