Moultrie police get new body cameras

The new cameras store an unlimited amount of camera footage digitally.. (Source: City of Moultrie - Government Facebook page)

Moultrie police officers were given new body cameras on Wednesday. (Source: City of Moultrie - Government Facebook page)

The Moultrie Police Department upgraded its arsenal this week.

The department passed out state of the art body cameras to all of its officers on Wednesday.

Officials posted photos of the cameras on the City of Moultrie - Government Facebook page.

According to the department, the new cameras store an unlimited amount of camera footage digitally.

The department said officers can record video, but they cannot edit or delete anything on the devices.

