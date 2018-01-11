Two arrested after Valdosta truck stolen, crashed

Just before 3:00AM, Thursday January 11, 2018, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Habersham Road, where a citizen reported that his vehicle had been stolen, and he was following the thieves.

The citizen said that just before the police arrived, the culprit driving his stolen truck wrecked the vehicle in the 700 block of Habersham Road, and he saw four people get out and take off running.

Multiple officers surrounded the area and cornered the subjects, now identified as 20-year-old Deonte Mincey and 18-year-old Kendrick Thomas, who were hiding under a patio of a private residence, and arrested them

Two additional subjects are still being sought, but VPD has not identified them.

As the stolen vehicle was being examined, police found several pieces of stolen property. Over the next several hours, citizens on the Northeast side of the city reported that their vehicles had been broken into. That property turned out to have been stolen from these victims.

Mincey and Thomas now face three felony charges of:

• Theft by Taking, Motor Vehicle Theft

• Theft by Entering Auto

"Anyone who has knowledge of this incident or can assist in locating the other responsible parties in this incident is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.



