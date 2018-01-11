Turner Co. farmers still bouncing back after January 2017 storms

The storms on January 2, 2017 and January 22, 2017 left debris in fields all over the county. (Source: WALB)

Around 150 landowners in Turner County received financial help from the USDA after the Jan. 2017 storms. (Source: WALB)

The storms during January 2017 affected not only homes and businesses, but South Georgia farms and timber stands as well.

Around 150 landowners in Turner County received financial help from the USDA after the tornado and windstorms in 2017.

Jeremy Johnston, Turner County's Farm Service Agency Executive Director, said that around 75 farmers and 75 timber landowners got grants to help get them back on their feet.

The storms on January 2 and January 22 left debris in fields all over the county.

They destroyed timber and pivots as well.

Johnston said it will be years before everything gets back to normal.

"You've got folks that had timber that were planning on this timber for retirement, and all of the sudden in a matter of a few seconds, it's gone, and there's nothing to replace it," explained Johnston.

Johnston said some landowners are still working to replace fences and remove debris from cropland.

