Ocilla senator leads environmental committee

Republican Senator Tyler Harper of Ocilla is now the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and the Environment for the 2018 Legislative Session.

"I’m very excited to take the reins as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and the Environment," said Sen. Harper. "I look forward to continuing the committee’s important work in the responsible implementation of policies geared toward the development and conservation of our state’s resources."

Sen. Harper will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee and will serve as a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs and Appropriations Committees.

"Georgians should have great confidence that Senator Harper will utilize this role to positively shape public policy and advance our entire state forward,” said Lt. Governor Casey Cagle. “I am confident Chairman Harper will bring insight to matters that come before the Senate Natural Resources and the Environment Committee, building on Georgia’s status as the number one state for business and enhancing our unrivaled quality of life.”

Once a piece of legislation is introduced in the Senate, it is assigned to a committee, depending on its topic. If the committee gives the legislation a “do pass” recommendation, then the proposed law is sent to the Rules Committee for consideration. The appointed chairs will oversee the operation and order of Senate committee meetings, including calling for action on bills, resolutions or other matters assigned to that committee.

Senator Tyler Harper represents the 7th Senate District which includes Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Coffee, Irwin, Pierce and Ware counties and portions of Charlton and Wilcox counties.

He may be reached at 404.463.5263 or via email at tyler.harper@senate.ga.gov.

