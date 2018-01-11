VPD searches for armed robbery suspect - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VPD searches for armed robbery suspect

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The Valdosta Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business. (Source: Amanda Usher via The Valdosta Daily Times) The Valdosta Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business. (Source: Amanda Usher via The Valdosta Daily Times)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business.

It happened just before noon Thursday in the 1900 block of North Ashley Street.

Police say an African American male, described as approximately 5'5 and wearing all black clothing, entered Rosco Clothing with a weapon and demanded money.

He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect and encourage residents to avoid the area for now.

