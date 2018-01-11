Cuthbert man claims $2 million Powerball Prize

A Cuthbert couple was all smiles on Thursday morning, as officials with the Georgia lottery presented them with a $2 million check.

Willie West, Junior picked the winning numbers from the December 27, 2017 Powerball.

Georgia Lottery District Manager Jeff Smith gave Willie and his wife, Mary Alice, the giant check inside the One Stop Food Store on Blakely Street in Cuthbert, where the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were 3-9-16-56-60 and the Powerball was 3. West matched the first five numbers, and doubled his prize with power-play.

West, a 64-year-old Cuthbert resident worked at American Proteins. He’s said the fact that he won is still sinking in.

He said he’s not sure what exactly he will do with the money, but it will certainly help him enjoy his retirement.





