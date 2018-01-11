Americus competes for half-million dollar prize

The City of Americus Main Street & Americus Downtown Development Authority have made the Top 10 for season three of 'Small Business Revolution–Main Street' program, sponsored by Deluxe.

The show Small Business Revolution—Main Street is hosted by Amanda Brinkman and Robert Herjavec, of Shark Tank. Show representatives will visit Americus on January 22 and 23 to determine if Americus makes it to the Top 5.

If it does, public voting could make Americus the national winner of $500,000 for the community.

The city wants anyone with a great picture, story or video of the area to post it to any social media platform including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag: #MyAmericus.

The Small Business Revolution Team is going to evaluate this social media involvement as they select the final towns. Remember that posts need to be "public" so that anyone can search, view, and share them.

Deluxe created the Small Business Revolution–Main Street to help those small businesses, and in turn, those small towns, reignite the spark that drives them and keeps people coming back. Each season, Season one of the competition featured Wabash, Indiana. Season 2 featured Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania.

Americus leaders want citizens to stay tuned to Downtown Americus – Main Street’s Facebook page for more information and other ways to get involved.

