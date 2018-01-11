Albany officials give green light for 4 new businesses downtown

Major progress is being made in the development of downtown. (Source: WALB)

More improvements are coming to downtown Albany, specifically the Front Street Properties.

Wednesday night at the Downtown Development Authority's special meeting, four new leases were approved for four brand new businesses.

The board has been weighing the options of whether or not to approve the leases for about three weeks and now a decision has finally been made.

The four new businesses will be settling into the Front Street Properties, which is right beside Pretoria Fields.

The buildings have been vacant for some time so work is being done right now to get them ready for the businesses to move in.

Business Development Manager Jacquelyn Teemer said the term of the leases for each business ranges from 18 to 36 months with an option to renew, but they are confident with the businesses they vetted that they will be successful.

"The businesses that we vetted are actually going to be sustainable businesses and viable and they are really a good fit for downtown," said Teemer.

A few of the businesses are ones that Albany has never seen before and work in alignment with downtown's biggest asset, the Flint River.

Teemer explained there is already a crowd that comes to the Front Street area to enjoy the trails, the river and the Flint RiverQuarium. So, putting these businesses in the right spot will not only help them be successful but with the overall development progress of downtown.

"I definitely feel like the opening of these four new businesses, that we are really excited about, is just going to add that much more to the momentum of downtown," explained Teemer.

The DDA wouldn't release the names of the businesses at this time, but once the businesses sign the leases, officials will make a public announcement.

