Westover riding 9-game win streak into the weekend

Westover High School's boy's basketball team hasn't lost a game since December 2nd.

The last time the Patriots were beat, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee hadn't even picked it's final four yet.

Westover hit the practice court this afternoon after scoring a road victory Tuesday night over Hardway.

That makes it nine straight for the Patriots.

They've handled opponents by an average of 13 points per game during the run.

Head Coach Dallis Smith credits the early season success to the continuity on the team.

"That's why we've been so successful early in the year. Most teams, once they get to this point, you're just trying to find yourself," said Smith.

"This team already has it's identity and that's dealing with the guards."

Camryn Weston is one of three guards averaging double-digit points (13.1). He agrees that this year something special is brewing.

"We play like more of a family this year than we normally do," said Weston.

"Its the same unit but we just always click. We've been playing with each other since we were little and we're just united."

Win number 10 will have to come on the road.

The Patriots are at Columbus Friday night--tip off scheduled for 7:30.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.