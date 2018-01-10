Tiftarea YMCA seeking volunteers for upcoming dance

The Tiftarea YMCA staff is actively looking for volunteers for its 15th annual father-daughter dance.

The Y's largest fundraiser is expected to host more than 800 fathers and daughters for the dance.

It's scheduled for Thursday, February 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the UGA Tifton Conference Center.

This year's theme is Rapunzel and tickets start at $45 a couple and $15 for each additional daughter.

Jason Bishoff, YMCA Sports and Program Director, said even before he worked at the Y he would bring his daughter to this event.

"It's a great event to bring families together and to encourage dad's to teach your daughter's what a date is all about," explained Bishoff. "And to spend time when a dad has got a busy life, to spend time to where his daughter is just his princess for the night."

To sign up you can call the Tiftarea YMCA at 229-391-9622.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.