Lady Packers are New York-bound for MLK Day weekend

The Colquitt County girls basketball team (15-3) leaves for the 'Big Apple' Thursday morning for a prestigious basketball tournament.

The Lady Packers were invited to play in the Rose Classic Super Jam.

Over 60 teams are hitting the court at Nazareth High School in Brooklyn, New York this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend.

Colquitt County is the lone representation from the Peach State.

Packer nation helped fun the trip in which 11 of the 12 girls on the team will be boarding a plane for the first time.

The Lady Packers will put their 9-game win streak to the test against some of the best competition in the nation.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.