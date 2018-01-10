Tift Park restoration continues under Grow Albany project

The Grow Albany project restoration of Tift Park continued Wednesday in central Albany.

Large numbers of city employees and heavy equipment cleaned up storm damage debris that was still in the park a year after high winds ripped the 100-year-old oak trees apart.

Grow Albany has an aerial photo of Tift Park from the 1920's and have drawn up plans to restore the park as close as possible to its original look.

On February 17, the city's Arbor Day, 218 30-gallon oak trees and 749 shrubs will be planted.

Several businesses like Phoebe Putney Hospital have donated to pay for the planting. Phoebe's landscape crew will be donated for a week in the project.

The idea is to restore Albany's Tift Park to its former beauty, and restore it as one of South Georgia's beautiful recreation areas.

