Investigators need help identifying arson suspect with 'strange walk'

Albany firefighters want your help identifying the suspect in the arson of the Anderson Company on Dawson Road the day after Christmas, who was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators pointed out how the suspect walks with his left arm wide out, away from his body.

Firefighters said that around 2:40 a.m. on December 26, the suspect carried a can of gas behind the house, and then came back minutes later with a Molotov cocktail, which you can see him light in the video.

By 3:30 a.m. surveillance video shows flames in the bushes under the back porch, and by 4 a.m. flames can be seen through the windows.

Why he went to so much trouble to set fire to the Anderson Company is still a question.

"This is a rental business, but it's also a place where you can buy real estate. It could be either or is the reason. It could be a vendetta against someone who works there. We don't know. We need the community to help us," explained Albany Fire Department Investigator Sam Harris.

Thousands of dollars in reward money is being offered for information in this arson investigation.

Firefighters want you to look at the suspect's walk, with his left arm swinging wide from his side. If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

