Lowndes Co. offers free tire recycling for limited time

If you have wheels that are no longer spinning and are looking to get rid of them, now is your chance.

Lowndes County is providing community members with the chance to get rid of all your old tires for free.

Your last opportunity to get rid of your scrap tires will be Saturday, January 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The recycling event is being sponsored by Lowndes County Public Works.

People in both Lowndes County and Valdosta can bring up to 50 tires per person.

The tires cannot be commercial size tires.

"What we see here in our community because of the climate and the environment, that we are here in South Georgia, they are magnificent mosquito habitats. Mosquito love scrap tires, because it rains and it's impossible to keep the water out of them and they become a breeding ground for those mosquitoes," said Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes.

The only other restriction is that only community members can bring tires and not auto dealers.

The drop-off location will be at the Gil Harbon Industrial Plant.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.