'Water Wars' argued in front of Supreme Court

The dispute has been going on for years (Source: WALB)

The long fight over water usage between Georgia and Florida has made its way to the highest court in the United States.

Attorneys on both sides aired their arguments out to Supreme Court Justices this Monday.

It's not clear yet how justices will decide, but Flint Riverkeeper Gordon Rogers said the decision won't change too much for him.

The AP reports Florida representatives said that low river flows from the Flint and other rivers are harming their environment and fisheries.

Legal counsel for the state blames Georgia farmers and a growing metro Atlanta for using the water.

Rogers said he's not sure how justices will decide the case. He added that it was mostly liberal-leaning justices asking questions Monday, but its unclear how that will play into a possible final decision.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg suggested a cap on Georgia water use, while an expert appointed by the court suggested it rule in favor of Georgia.

Regardless, Rogers said, whoever wins, his goal of water conservation will still be the same.

"Whether you're a Georgian doing it for Georgians, or you're a Georgian doing it for Floridians, or both, it really doesn't matter," Rogers said. "We save money and we build our future when we conserve water."

Rogers said he anticipates a Supreme Court ruling or some sort of further action related to the case sometime this spring.

