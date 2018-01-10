MLK Celebration Dinner moves to April this year

The annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Dinner is still on for this year, but not on its typical day.

Co-chair of the King Celebration Dinner, Ken Hodges said the dinner will likely be the 3rd or 4th of April.

That's because this is the 50th anniversary of King's assassination.

He was killed on April 4th, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hodges said he hopes moving it to the anniversary will help bring attention to the dinner.

This year the dinner will be held at Albany State University for the second year, as crowds have not been large enough to need the civic center's space.

"We're going to do it again this year. We're absolutely on to do a celebration. We have a great speaker who we are working with that I am hoping to land in the next day or two," said Hodges.

As soon as that speaker is announced, and the date is finalized we'll share it with you.

Last year, committee members presented the money raised at the dinner to the Civil Rights Institute and the Dougherty County School System.

ASU was also given a monetary donation for student scholarships.

