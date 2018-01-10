Thomas Co. volunteers build home for storm victim

A Thomas County man has a roof over his head once again after his home was destroyed when a tornado ripped through the area.

That home had been in Sylvester Sharpe's family for many generations.

Sharpe, 52, has been paralyzed since 1994 from injuries he suffered in a traffic crash.

He said he was hopeful that somehow he would be able to have a place to call home once again.

Now, thanks to the help of volunteers and Habitat for Humanity, he has a new home.

Sharpe is happy to the see the community still offering support and volunteer work even a year after the storm.

"Well, it makes me feel great. It's good to know that some people still want to help people who can't afford to do it," said Sharpe.

Thomasville Habitat for Humanity director Nolah Shotwell said many people in the community donated money, time, and resources to make this project possible.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.